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UK households unprepared for financial setbacks: Royal London

UK households unprepared for financial setbacks: Royal London

Insurer
Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 August 2026 • 2 min read
Most customers believe mental health will cause declined cover
Insurer

Most customers believe mental health will cause declined cover

IFoA research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 August 2026 • 2 min read
Sonya Bryson joins Simplyhealth Group
Cashplans

Sonya Bryson joins Simplyhealth Group

Appointed as MD

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 August 2026 • 1 min read
Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026
Insurer

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Growth in group new business

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 August 2026 • 2 min read
PMI

NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year

clock 13 August 2026 • 2 min read
Adviser / Broking

Fintel Services to introduce exit and acquisition service

clock 13 August 2026 • 1 min read
Employee Benefits

Epassi appoints Antonio Barradas to expand growth

clock 13 August 2026 • 1 min read
Insurer

Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026

clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read
Employee Benefits

New principal international consultant for Everywhen

clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read
Insurer

Royal London appoints group chief risk officer

clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read
Group Protection

In-force group risk policies on the rise: Swiss Re

clock 11 August 2026 • 2 min read
Individual Protection

Fifth of adults without a long-term financial plan

clock 11 August 2026 • 2 min read
Regulation

FOS outlines reforms to complaints process

clock 11 August 2026 • 3 min read
Individual PMI

Search interest in PMI up 150%: The Exeter

clock 10 August 2026 • 2 min read
The COVER Review
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The COVER Review: Protection sales, business protection and distribution
Insurer

The COVER Review: Protection sales, business protection and distribution

COVER
clock 07 August 2026 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: Social care, private health and Consumer Duty
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: Social care, private health and Consumer Duty

COVER
clock 31 July 2026 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: Government updates, a secondary insurance market and financial resilience
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: Government updates, a secondary insurance market and financial resilience

COVER
clock 24 July 2026 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: claims, vulnerable customers, CPD
Underwriting

The COVER Review: claims, vulnerable customers, CPD

COVER
clock 22 June 2026 • 1 min read
Market View

Mortgages right arrow

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Private Healthcare right arrow

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Regulation right arrow

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