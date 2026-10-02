Nearly two in five UK homeowners (39%) have no protection to cover their repayments if unable to work, MetLife UK has found.
According to the employee benefits and protection provider, 33% of adults said they had mortgage protection, while 28% were uncertain if they had a policy in place. This comes as 12% said they were unaware that protection exists and 11% said they did not get around to setting it up, with 9% having not been offered cover when taking out their mortgage. Despite this, 30% of mortgage holders worried about getting into debt and 28% worried about falling ill, losing their job or being able to keep up with mortgage payments. Around 25% of borrowers without protection said they could not...
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