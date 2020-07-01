Access to Insurance
Adam Saville: The meaning of life (insurance)
‘Without purpose, our industry lacks meaning’
COVER Summit video: Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson
Thursday 10 October
Travellers with pre-existing conditions 'still underserved'
'Education is key'
FCA proposes access to travel insurance 'signposting rule'
Consultation closing 15 September
Johnny Timpson: Challenging the status quo
'Too many disabled customers are unable to find cover'
Tom Baigrie: A new age
'Easier access to cover'
Advisers 'benefiting' from automatic reviewable exclusions - LV=
Since introduction in September 2018
'I am, I will': Taking responsibility for cancer
On World Cancer Day
Lady with MS told she is 'uninsurable' by 'specialist' adviser
Made to feel as if she was ‘a nuisance’
BIBA Manifesto 2019 tackles 'access to insurance'
Around disabilities and health conditions
The Exeter rolls out 'real life' to full market
‘Two thirds of cancer sufferers do not have protection’
DWP reveals full details of Access to Insurance Working Group
Organisation led by disability champion for insurance sector, Johnny Timpson
COVER Summit Video: Johnny Timpson
Financial protection technical & industry affairs manager of Scottish Widows on improving access to insurance
COVER Summit Video: Guardian's Katya Maclean
The disruptor's proposition director will present her view of the protection market today at this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit
'Purple Tuesday' promoting disabled shopping access open to adviser firms
Argos, Asda, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer all involved on Tuesday 13th November - financial advisers can participate too
Paul Avis: The equality challenge
How can advisers help support people with disabilities in the workplace?
Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance
Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
FCA: Industry must improve 'access to insurance' for pre-existing medical conditions
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (Cfl) on Access To Insurance following 'high level of interest'