A quarter of SMEs would use cash reserves if owner died
51% would use personal wealth
Advisers 'crucial' to selling SME business protection
According to State of the Nation research
Aegon starts online trusts for business protection
Signature-free process
Losing key person would wipe out one in four SMEs - L&G
According to State of Nation’s SMEs report
Aegon announces 'Policy Plus' support services
Following adviser research
Many SMEs do not protect 'most valuable asset'
'Too many fall into bankruptcy because they have not protected key people’
Aegon launches business protection toolkit for advisers
Sample material, topical articles and sales aids
Aviva launches online trust application process for advisers
Advisers can now write Business Protection and Relevant Life plans in trust via self-service portal
iPipeline reports 31% increase in new business protection applications
iPipeline has reported a 31% increase in the number of completed new business protection applications in H1 2017, based on provider supplied data, as compared to H1 2016.
L&G partners with law firm FBC Manby Bowdler
Legal & General has agreed a deal with FBC Manby Bowdler LLP providing an adviser review service for Share Protection policies.
Drewberry introduces first relevant life comparison site
Drewberry Insurance has launched the UK's first online comparison service for relevant life insurance.
Defaqto launches business protection guide
Defaqto has released a guide for advisers, sponsored by Aegon, which provides information on business and personal protection for small business owners.
Half of SME owners leave no instructions about company shares in will
Over half (51%) of Britain's small business owners have left no instructions in their Will or made any special arrangements regarding shares according to Legal & General's 'State of the Nation's SMEs' report.
iPipeline reports 35% increase in business protection applications
iPipeline has reported a 36% increase in the number of completed new business protection applications in Q1 2017, based on provider supplied data, as compared to same period last year.
Why business protection is a 'must have'
Business protection is as much of a must-have as personal protection - but it's up to financial advisers to show the way writes AIG Life's Andy Roberts.
Aegon UK offers key person replacement service to business protection customers
Aegon UK has launched a key person replacement service, which helps business owners recruit a new employee in the event that a key member of staff should die or suffer a critical illness, for business protection customers.
Lutine launches 'Executive Protection'
Lutine, the niche and specialist life division of Ryan Direct Group, is launching a new business protection product to help businesses to protect themselves from the financial impact of losing a key talent, an executive or business partner due to illness,...
L&G: Relevant life plan sales up by a fifth
Legal & General recorded a 21% increase in the uptake of its Relevant Life Plan (RLP) product over the course of 2016, according to figures released by the insurer.
Anderson Principles: Dear John, it's time to move on
Are The Anderson Principles fit for purpose in the modern age? LifeSearch's Malcolm Robertson sets out the issues in relation to key person cover.
LifeSearch announces deal with Scottish Widows to provide protection advice to SME customers
LifeSearch has announced a deal with Scottish Widows that will see a dedicated team of specialist advisers offering business loan protection advice to SME customers through Lloyds Bank's Commercial Banking division.
F&TRC announces income protection ratings
F&TRC has announced its product ratings for income protection, business protection and relevant life.
Part two: Why business protection is a crucial protection opportunity
Speaking at COVER's Adviser Clinic on the relevance of protection insurance today, Scottish Widows' Tom Robinson discusses business protection and how corporate advisers should consider offering it. This is the second part of a video filmed during a presentation...
Part one: Why business protection is a crucial protection opportunity
Speaking at COVER's Adviser Clinic on the relevance of protection insurance today, Scottish Widows' Andy Broadhead discusses key person insurance. This is part one of two filmed during a presentation on business protection.
Who can advise on business protection?
Legal & General's Richard Kateley says we should avoid pigeonholing advisers when discussing who should sell business protection. Here's why.