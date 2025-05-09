Business Protection Focus week launched

2-6 June 2025

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Protection industry experts have come together to launch the inaugural Business Protection Focus week, taking place online from 2-6 June, 2025.

The online event looks to address the underserved business protection market by sharing best practices, trends, research and data for advisers to learn more about having the business protection conversation. Stuart Halliwell, of Stuart Halliwell Consulting, has a key role in organising the online event. He told COVER: "Small businesses form the backbone of the UK economy, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) thriving in almost every sector of business, be it retail, construction, financial services, IT or health. "At the start of 2024 there were approximately 5.5 million SME...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange

Worth the wait

More on Adviser / Broking

Business Protection Focus week launched
Adviser / Broking

Business Protection Focus week launched

2-6 June 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 May 2025 • 2 min read
Finding protection for clients with health conditions is challenge for advisers
Adviser / Broking

Finding protection for clients with health conditions is challenge for advisers

The Exeter research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2025 • 1 min read
SM Advice adds sign language translation to offering
Adviser / Broking

SM Advice adds sign language translation to offering

Aims to tackle financial exclusion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 May 2025 • 2 min read