Business Protection Focus week launched

Protection industry experts have come together to launch the inaugural Business Protection Focus week, taking place online from 2-6 June, 2025.
The online event looks to address the underserved business protection market by sharing best practices, trends, research and data for advisers to learn more about having the business protection conversation. Stuart Halliwell, of Stuart Halliwell Consulting, has a key role in organising the online event. He told COVER: "Small businesses form the backbone of the UK economy, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) thriving in almost every sector of business, be it retail, construction, financial services, IT or health. "At the start of 2024 there were approximately 5.5 million SME...
