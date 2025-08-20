Reassured promotes Beth Whelan to chief strategy and data officer

Formerly data and transformation director

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Reassured has promoted Beth Whelan to chief strategy and data officer (CSDO), taking responsibility for the insurance broker’s data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

In the role, Whelan will lead Reassured's Change and Data Science functions, respectively, and will work to help shape the broker's long-term strategic planning and will embed data-driven decisions into daily operations. Whelan will be in charge of enhancing Reassured's data and AI capabilities in technology and people to create "better" decision-making and predictive insights for more personalised services, the broker detailed. Reassured said this will create tangible value for all stakeholders, including Reassured's customers and insurer partners. She will report to Reassured's C...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Next Intelligence adds National Friendly to protection panel

The COVER Review: H1 results, NHS waiting list and economic inactivity

More on Adviser / Broking

Reassured promotes Beth Whelan to chief strategy and data officer
Adviser / Broking

Reassured promotes Beth Whelan to chief strategy and data officer

Formerly data and transformation director

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 August 2025 • 1 min read
New CEO for The Openwork Partnership
Adviser / Broking

New CEO for The Openwork Partnership

Rob Barker takes the role

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 13 August 2025 • 1 min read
Stonebridge appoints Tim Miller as COO
Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge appoints Tim Miller as COO

Heads up risk policy and audit

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 August 2025 • 2 min read