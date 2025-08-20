Reassured promotes Beth Whelan to chief strategy and data officer

In the role, Whelan will lead Reassured's Change and Data Science functions, respectively, and will work to help shape the broker's long-term strategic planning and will embed data-driven decisions into daily operations. Whelan will be in charge of enhancing Reassured's data and AI capabilities in technology and people to create "better" decision-making and predictive insights for more personalised services, the broker detailed. Reassured said this will create tangible value for all stakeholders, including Reassured's customers and insurer partners. She will report to Reassured's C...