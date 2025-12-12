Life insurance broker, Reassured, has recorded growth of 16% in terms of the number of families protected through a term assurance policy so far in 2025.
The growth follows an increase in marketing activity and digital transactions, the addition of more customer facing staff and improved customer engagement initiatives, Reassured said. Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured, said: "We are delighted to have experienced significant growth so far this year which, for term assurance sales, has outstripped the overall UK market. This stands as a testament to the hard work of Reassured's colleagues who have played such a big part in delivering excellent outcomes to our customers." According to the broker, it has reportedly seen increased searcher int...
