Access FS appoints Equality Council

The Council, announced in October 2025, aims to create an inclusive environment and amplify underrepresented voices and address systemic barriers, according to Access FS. The members of staff on the Council are: Amrit Bahee, head of operations; Adrian Brewer, head the Access All Areas referral scheme; Kamelia Azaad, business quality assurance manager; Megan Hind, operations coordinator; and Adam Niedzielski, protection admin supervisor. The two protection brokers joining the council are: Farhan Ali and Anita Wokomah, alongside two mortgage brokers, Rakhi Wojkowska and Areeb Jalali. ...