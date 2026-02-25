The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has published its first Protection Insights Report, surveying over 300 advisers.
The report covered numerous topics in protection, including views on regulation, market growth, comparison websites and more. The PDG itself highlighted underwriting as the key concern for many of those surveyed. It said that 59% of respondents thought inefficient underwriting was a key barrier to writing more protection. Compliance (15%), mortgage taking too much time (12%) and a complex protection market (11%) were also the top barriers for advisers. Emma Thomson, chair, PDG, said: "This survey has given us valuable insight into how advice firms view our market. It's positive to ...
