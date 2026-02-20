The partnership is focused on growth and support, it will continue for another 10 years, with Thameside stating it aims to increase adviser numbers and turnover. Thameside currently operates with 16 advisers and six administrators. Stonebridge's technology platform, Revolution, will also play a central role to the partnership, with compliance, operational and business development support also being utilised. Mark Noe, director, Thameside Associates, said: "We enjoy a strong relationship with Stonebridge and value the hands-on support and guidance the network provides. We've extende...