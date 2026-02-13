Financial advice should be added to workplace benefits – report

Future leaders have urged financial planners to work collaboratively to bring financial advice to workplace benefits.
The calls came at a Wednesday (11 February) launch event for PIMFA's 2025/26 Leading Lights Forum report. Among findings, it was reported that approaching six in ten (58%) of individuals who have never taken financial advice would use a free advice service through their employer. A further 25% were undecided on whether they would access a financial adviser through the workplace. The reported suggested that, with around 35 million people of working age in England and Wales, employers offer the "potential to reach a significant proportion of the population". The report recommended...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.