Reassured partners with FOIL AI on non-disclosure

Over an initial nine-month period, FOIL AI has worked with Reassured to assess and combine "fragmented" customer data to create an end-to-end view of customers across the whole journey. The partnership aims to strengthen Reassured's data capability, grow internal expertise and provide a more "personalised, customer-centric experience" across the entire insurance journey. It aims to help Reassured better support customer needs as they evolve across their lifetime; deliver more bespoke, "intuitive" customer journeys that improve customer experience; and strengthen post-sale engagement t...