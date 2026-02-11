Medichecks acquires My Menopause Centre

Digital diagnostic and clinical services provider, Medichecks, has acquired My Menopause Centre, a specialist menopause health platform and clinic, to expand specialist hormone health services for women.
The acquisition forms part of Medichecks' expansion into clinical services, following its previous acquisition of Leger Clinic to create a "fully rounded" hormone health offering for both women and men across the UK. Dr Clare Spencer, co-founder and clinical director, My Menopause Centre, said Medichecks' platform will enable the clinic to scale further and reach more women during what can be a challenging time of life. Earlier this week, Health Shield Wellbeing partnered with My Menopause Centre, enabling its Health Check customers to access "enhanced" menopause support. My Menopa...
