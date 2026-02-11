Medichecks acquires My Menopause Centre

The acquisition forms part of Medichecks' expansion into clinical services, following its previous acquisition of Leger Clinic to create a "fully rounded" hormone health offering for both women and men across the UK. Dr Clare Spencer, co-founder and clinical director, My Menopause Centre, said Medichecks' platform will enable the clinic to scale further and reach more women during what can be a challenging time of life. Earlier this week, Health Shield Wellbeing partnered with My Menopause Centre, enabling its Health Check customers to access "enhanced" menopause support. My Menopa...