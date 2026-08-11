About COVER
The leading industry publication for life protection and health insurance.
COVER is the automatic go-to site for up-to-date information used daily by IFAs who specialise in selling protection and healthcare.
By bringing our readers all the latest news about policy launches, key regulatory changes and 'people moves', we ensure intermediaries are equipped with everything they need to know when facing insurance clients and end-user customers.
Minute-by-minute we track the movements of life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover, healthcare/PMI, employee benefits and all areas of group risk, while keeping our eyes and ears open to the ongoing needs of a hugely under-protected society - our overriding agenda is help our readers close this gap.
With expert contributors from industry professionals providing regular opinion pieces, high-profile columnists and interviews with leading figures - not forgetting our conferences, awards events, seminars and webinars - we ensure that no stone is left uncovered when it comes to personal protection and the needs of its IFAs.
Contacts
Editor: Cameron Roberts
Please contact me with news, press releases, notifications of events or press briefings or to pitch ideas for features, blogs or opinion pieces.
Email Cameron
+44 (0) 207 484 9940
Deputy Editor: Jaskeet Briah
Please contact me with news, press releases, notifications of events or press briefings.
Email Jas
+44 (0) 207 484 9759
Publisher: Rachel Calvert
Please contact me for advertising, advertorials, content, joint marketing opportunities, events, research, digital projects or anything regarding business operations.
Email Rachel
+44 (0)7710 737414
Advertising opportunities
Download our media pack for more information, or visit our marketing services website.
Contact us
Incisive Media Ltd
New London House, 172 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5QR
Email: [email protected]