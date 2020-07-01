Life insurance
LifeSearch: digital conversations have overtaken face-to-face
Brits urged to have important heart to hearts
A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGY: Growing the market
Driving sales, automating administration, delivering efficiency
Reinsurers: 'Charge some vapers more than smokers'
Reuters reports
HSBC Insurance UK to offer monthly subscription
Seven switchable covers
Ian Smart: Simplification of inheritance tax?
'Many questions and issues'
Aviva: Life profit shows decline 'due to challenging market'
Earnings per share up 2%
Women In Protection Awards: Full list of nominees revealed!
416 nominations!
How on Earth did the Apollo 11 crew get life cover?
50th anniversary of moon landing
Andrew Wibberley: Mental health and protection
Protection Review and Alea Risk survey analysis
How AI is cleaning up life insurance data fraud
The rise of 'regtech'
Life sector 'looking to diversify' and 'cross-sell products' - CBI/PWC
Insurance industry 'upbeat'
LV= to convert from friendly society to Ltd company
Following member vote
reviti: Doing the right thing... or is it smoke and mirrors?
Controversial new D2C proposition under the spotlight
Royal London adopts motor pricing software for life business
First ever UK insurer
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
Magda Ramada: Fitter, happier, more productive...
'Record investment' in life insurtech
COVER claims webinar on Monday 13 May
In association with Scottish Widows
Protection industry must 'simplify language'
‘Intermediaries play crucial role’
Deadline approaching for COVER Customer Care Awards
‘Truly making a difference’
Ian Smart: In tax we trust
HMRC consultation on trust taxation closes 28 Feb
COVER Feature: An issue of trusts
The Non-Contentious Probate Fees Order could not be more contentious
Legal & General partners with Police Mutual
Three-year agreement for protection products
CIExpert on Scottish Widows 'Plan and Protect'
'A simple critical illness design'
Aviva expands bereavement support services
For families of life insurance customers