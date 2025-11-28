Aviva updates online trust process

Digitised trust for individual protection

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Aviva, has updated its online trust process to include a digitised trust journey for existing individual protection policies.

The new process digitises a previously manual process to enable advisers to serve clients more efficiently, according to the provider. The digital solution is available on personal policies submitted through Aviva Life Protection Solutions that include life insurance with a BPL prefix. Matt Usher, protection change delivery manager, Aviva, said: "This enhancement is a major step forward in our commitment to digital innovation and adviser support. "Trusts can offer significant benefits to clients, including helping to streamline and speed up access to life insurance pay outs by avoi...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

