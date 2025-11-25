Seven in 10 Brits concerned over NHS wait times

The Exeter surveyed 2,000 UK consumers, finding that 71% were worried about rising NHS waiting times for treatments and operations, rising from 39% in 2023, with 63% anxious about the impact of NHS strike action. The number of respondents who were worried about the availability of NHS services for non-urgent treatment nearly doubled to 64% from 33% in 2023. Access to GPs also ranked highly, with 60% worried about securing a same-day or face-to-face appointment, compared to 37% in 2023. Around 52% were also concerned about the difficulties of contacting surgeries by telephone, which is...