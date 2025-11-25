Seven in 10 Brits concerned over NHS wait times

Provider, The Exeter, has found increased concerns amongst UK citizens around access to healthcare, with wait times, service availability and GP appointments representing the top health-related worries this year.
The Exeter surveyed 2,000 UK consumers, finding that 71% were worried about rising NHS waiting times for treatments and operations, rising from 39% in 2023, with 63% anxious about the impact of NHS strike action. The number of respondents who were worried about the availability of NHS services for non-urgent treatment nearly doubled to 64% from 33% in 2023. Access to GPs also ranked highly, with 60% worried about securing a same-day or face-to-face appointment, compared to 37% in 2023. Around 52% were also concerned about the difficulties of contacting surgeries by telephone, which is...
