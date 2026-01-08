The Exeter appoints James Shepherd to board

Joins as non-executive director

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, The Exeter, has appointed James Shepherd as a non-executive director, effective 2 February, 2026.

Shepherd has a career spanning 37 years in reinsurance, having held roles at Swiss Re and GE Capital. His most recent role at Swiss Re was chief transformation officer where he led the group's global in-force life and health business. He has experience in underwriting and operations, data and technology management, as well as global leadership of valuation and claims functions. The Exeter said Shepherd also has 25 years of transformation expertise across technology, process improvement, organisational design and governance, with the appointment aiming to strengthen The Exeter's positi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

16% of patients on NHS waiting list more than 12 months

Being unable to work during ill-health impacting confidence

More on Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife
Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife

70% of people have a provision to pay for funeral

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 January 2026 • 1 min read
New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re
Insurer

New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

Jia Yi Tan appointed

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read
L&G retail updates underwriting process
Insurer

L&G retail updates underwriting process

Application simplification

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read