Advisers predict growing protection demand: The Exeter

The report showed that 37% of advisers expected demand from health insurance to grow in 2026. Of the 750 advisers surveyed, approximately 33% expected growth across income protection and life insurance product lines. Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing, The Exeter, said: "Advisers are facing a combination of challenges at the moment, from rising costs within their own businesses to ongoing affordability pressures for their clients, and that's not something to underestimate. "What's encouraging, though, is they continue to adapt and find ways through those challenges...