L&G simplifies life and CI policy documents

Insurer, Legal and General (L&G), has updated its retail protection life and critical illness (CI) policy documents to improve customer and adviser understanding.
The changes, which were made due to adviser and customer feedback, include clearer details on policy schedules and terms and conditions, according to the provider. The policy schedule document now includes a summary of who is protected, the cover amount, premiums, important dates and any benefits or exclusions. Terms and conditions now include an introduction page which outlines benefits, guides on cover options, product combinations and more frequent signposting, according to L&G. Changes have been made to life and CI products including relevant life plans; business protection; fa...
