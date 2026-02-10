The addition of Royal London to the IP Insights Zone, which offers advisers a ‘bird's-eye' view of all policy options, sees the provider extending its support beyond life and critical illness cover (CIC). All Royal London's personal and business protection IP plans, as well as its personal and business life cover and CI plans, are now available to all CIExpert subscribers. CIExpert said its Life and Critical Illness Insight Zones are fully representative of every life and critical illness insurer in the market. The comparison tool provider said IP is more relevant than ever with 20...