Provider, Royal London, has been added to CIExpert’s Income Protection (IP) Insight Zone, becoming the eighth insurer to join.
The addition of Royal London to the IP Insights Zone, which offers advisers a ‘bird's-eye' view of all policy options, sees the provider extending its support beyond life and critical illness cover (CIC). All Royal London's personal and business protection IP plans, as well as its personal and business life cover and CI plans, are now available to all CIExpert subscribers. CIExpert said its Life and Critical Illness Insight Zones are fully representative of every life and critical illness insurer in the market. The comparison tool provider said IP is more relevant than ever with 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.