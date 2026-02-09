MetLife UK pays out £250m in employee benefits

Group life accounted for the lion's share of the claims, the provider paid out £231m to 1,851 families of employees with life policies. The provider said it supported 9.6% more employees year-on-year. It also said it paid out 95% of group life payments within 2.4 days. In 2024, MetLife paid out £205m to 1,689 customers, with 95% of group life payments paid within 2.5 working days. Adrian Matthews, deputy CEO, MetLife UK, said: "We've seen a considerable increase in demand for employee protection policies, highlighting the scale of how many people have gone through difficult times."...