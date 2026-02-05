Clear Employee Benefits joins amii

Clear Employee Benefits is an independent insurance broker primarily dealing in health, protection and wellbeing advice to businesses. Jo Tressler, director, Clear Employee Benefits, said: "As the Clear Group continues to grow, we are excited to join amii to further our commitment to the highest levels of advice for our clients. "Alongside amii's training and development, their expert insight offers us a unique look at the future of the market, the impact of government changes that will leave, and our ability to influence these decisions." As part of its membership, Clear Employee...