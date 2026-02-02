PDG appoints Emma Thomson chair as part of 2026 board changes

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has announced its board changes for 2026, with vice chair, Emma Thomson, appointed chair as Neil McCarthy’s tenure comes to an end.
McCarthy's time as chair ends after five years, having helped to grow and strengthen the PDG's working relationships with insurers, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Thomson succeeds McCarthy after being the PDG's vice chair for the last 12 months, while she was also the group's inaugural chair when it was founded in 2016. Thomson said: "I'm delighted to be taking on the role as chair of the PDG, particularly given this year we will be marking our 10th anniversary of working as a group to improve customer outcomes. "We'v...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.