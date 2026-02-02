PDG appoints Emma Thomson chair as part of 2026 board changes

McCarthy's time as chair ends after five years, having helped to grow and strengthen the PDG's working relationships with insurers, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Thomson succeeds McCarthy after being the PDG's vice chair for the last 12 months, while she was also the group's inaugural chair when it was founded in 2016. Thomson said: "I'm delighted to be taking on the role as chair of the PDG, particularly given this year we will be marking our 10th anniversary of working as a group to improve customer outcomes. "We'v...