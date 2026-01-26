Royal London launches IHT adviser hub

Provider, Royal London, has launched a digital resource hub that aims to support advisers with client conversations around inheritance tax (IHT).
The IHT hub features guides covering both pension and protection solutions; regular updates on policy developments and market changes; practical tools and resources to aid client conversations; and updated expert articles and insights on inheritance tax planning. Royal London said the hub is designed to evolve in line with ongoing policy and regulatory changes, consolidating information into a single location so advisers are up to date with industry developments. Recent changes in the financial landscape have put IHT "firmly in the spotlight", Royal London said this has sparked widesp...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.