Royal London launches IHT adviser hub

IHT concerns led to 50% rise in WOL sales

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Royal London, has launched a digital resource hub that aims to support advisers with client conversations around inheritance tax (IHT).

The IHT hub features guides covering both pension and protection solutions; regular updates on policy developments and market changes; practical tools and resources to aid client conversations; and updated expert articles and insights on inheritance tax planning. Royal London said the hub is designed to evolve in line with ongoing policy and regulatory changes, consolidating information into a single location so advisers are up to date with industry developments. Recent changes in the financial landscape have put IHT "firmly in the spotlight", Royal London said this has sparked widesp...

