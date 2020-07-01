group life
MetLife enhances group life proposition for SMEs
To tackle stress
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Ellipse launches excepted life trust
Ellipse has launched an excepted life trust for its group life clients.
Why the group protection market needs to catch up
LifeSearch's Malcolm Robertson says the group protection market is lagging behind for advisers in terms of technology and admin. Here's why.
Swiss Re Group Watch: Excepted group life sum assured grew by 30.9%
Excepted group life lump sum death benefit sums assured grew by 30.9% during 2015 according to Swiss Re's Group Watch 2016.
Omnilife launches group life master trust
Omnilife Insurance Company Limited has launched a registered group life master trust in conjunction with PTL.
Lutine signs life cover agreement with XL Catlin
Lutine Assurance Services has signed an agreement with XL Catlin to write speciality life cover.
Group Life: Simple to grow?
Optimal's Nigel Hartley argues that the industry is missing a trick by neglecting new group life business.
E-Book: A fresh look at group life
AmTrust Life and COVER magazine have come together with a new E-Book to provide compelling reasons for advisers to take a fresh look at group life insurance.
Optimal offers Simple Group Life policy
Optimal has launched a a group life policy for small businesses, underwritten in conjunction with Holloway Friendly, supported by a master trust, called Simple Group Life.
Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.
Aviva's archives uncover 'a fairy in disguise'
Aviva's has released some of the contents of its archives from its 309 year history, including adverts and in-house materials, with an 1891 Norwich Union staff magazine calling the insurer ‘a fairy in disguise'.
Unum adds AgeingWorks to group risk policies
Unum has added AgeingWorks, an online portal for elder care support and guidance, to all its group risk policies.
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
An Audience With Ellipse's John Ritchie: Part 2
In the second part of this An Audience With, John Ritchie looks at key service indicators, why Ellipse are publishing them and what it means for advisers.
An Audience with: John Ritchie
"An Audience with John Ritchie, CEO of Ellipse, discussing the group life market."
Advisers planning more than AE with SMEs
Two thirds of advisers are planning to advise on a wider range of employee benefits along with automatic enrolment for pensions, a survey by Canada Life Group Insurance has found.
Small businesses open to more than pensions at auto-enrolment
More than half (55%) of small businesses would consider introducing other employee benefits as part of auto-enrolment, research for Canada Life has found.
Opinion: The state of the group risk market
The annual group risk reports show the need for growth, writes Canada Life's Paul Avis.
Ellipse announces latest 'You quote we donate' charities
Ellipse has announced the latest group of charities to benefit from its ‘You quote, we donate' initiative.
Group risk covers 1.25m more people - Swiss Re report
The number of people insured under group risk schemes expanded by almost 1.25m between 2010 and 2014, new figures from Swiss Re have revealed.
Aviva announces senior management shake-up
Aviva has announced changes to its senior management following the acquisition of Friends Life by Aviva.
Premier launches life master trust
Intermediary firm Premier has launched Premier Life Trust, a master trust for group life customers which will be compatible with all insurers.