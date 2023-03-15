Spring Budget 23: Group life schemes to benefit from pensions allowance change

Confirmed during Jeremy Hunt's deliver of the Spring Budget, the LTA charge will be removed from April 2023 before it is abolished entirely from April 2024, while the Annual Allowance will rise from £40,000 to £60,000.

Responding to the day's announcements, Swiss Re technical managers Ron Wheatcroft, said the decision was "the right one."

"The fall in the Lifetime Allowance in real terms since 2011 has been a contributing factor to the growth in Excepted Group Life Policies (EGLP) which operate outside pensions legislation," Wheatcroft said.

"This is because lump sum death benefits written in pension arrangements have counted towards the individual's Lifetime Allowance since pensions simplification in 2006."

Wheatcroft highlighted that group life membership grew 42.2% in 2021, according to Swiss Re Group Watch data, in response to an announced LTA freeze until 2026.

While details will still need to be worked out, Wheatcroft said the announcement appeared to mean group life death benefit policies "held within the pension rules will no longer need to consider the alternative EGLP to protect the benefits for higher earners."

"Overall, this should remove a burden for employers and trustees and make setting up new group life schemes easier, a welcome move given the important role for employers seen by Government in the Chancellor's Speech," he said.

Meanwhile, Group Risk Development (GriD) spokesperson, Katharine Moxham, welcomed the removal of the LTA as a "positive impact" for group life schemes.

"Lump sum death benefits, when combined with the value of any registered pensions can normally be paid tax free, but only up to the Lifetime Allowance, so removal of this restriction will be very welcome for employers and employees alike. This will also save employers significant administration costs," Moxham said.

"By providing quick financial support to dependants, these death benefits support the aim of building financially resilient households. For many people, particularly low- to middle-earners, this can be the only protection cover they have, and it ensures that their dependants don't need to rely on the welfare safety net."