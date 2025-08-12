UK unemployment rate increases in June as vacancies drop

The number of UK payrolled employees is estimated to have declined by 149,000 in the 12 months to June, a 0.5% decline from June last year, with 26,000 lost between May and June 2025. When looking at April to June 2025, the number of payroll jobs declined by 110,000 over the year and by 66,000 from the previous quarter. The UK unemployment rate also increased by a 0.1 percentage point to 4.7% over the three months to June, while on the earnings front, annual average regular earnings growth was 5.7% for the public sector and 4.8% for the private sector. Julia Turney, partner and hea...