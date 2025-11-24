Partner Insight: Rethinking Life Insurance for Today's Workforce -Supporting Wellbeing Beyond the Policy

As employee expectations continue to evolve, employers are adapting their approach to workplace benefits to keep pace.



Research suggests many employers are shifting towards more flexible, inclusive, and value-driven offerings - whether to meet the different needs of their workforce or to proactively shape expectations through purpose-led company values. This reflects a broader trend of aligning benefits strategies with what matters most to employees today.

Life insurance, traditionally seen as a financial safety net in the event of death, is being reimagined as a more holistic offering. It's now part of a broader wellbeing strategy that supports employees through different life stages, emotional challenges, and personal transitions - helping them feel secure, supported, and valued far beyond the policy. MetLife's Life & Legacy proposition is at the forefront of this shift.

Built around the framework of Life, Loss, and Legacy, it offers practical, emotional and financial support that goes far beyond the traditional remit of Group Life cover. It's a proposition designed to help employees plan for tomorrow and live for today.

Life: Tools for everyday wellbeing

The "Life" pillar of our proposition is all about empowering employees with tools that support their everyday wellbeing. From access to health, financial, legal, and wellbeing resources to a 24-hour virtual GP, MetLife is helping employees take proactive control of their lives with confidence. *

Loss: Compassionate bereavement support

Bereavement is one of the most difficult experiences anyone can face. As an employer, how you support your employees through these periods can make all the difference. Through our selected partners, we offer bereavement counselling, funeral planning, and access to specialist advisers who can guide employees through the practicalities of loss. Crucially, this support is available to the whole family, not just the employee.

This isn't just about ticking a box. It's about helping employees feel seen, supported, and safe during a particularly vulnerable time.

Traditional life insurance often fails to address the broader needs of employees and their families during times of grief. When bereaved employees are offered meaningful support, it enables them to return to work in a more stable and supported state than they might otherwise. This kind of care not only helps individuals navigate a deeply challenging time - it also reinforces the employer's commitment to wellbeing; strengthening trust and loyalty across the workforce. In a competitive talent market, this kind of compassionate support can be a key differentiator for employers looking to build loyalty and wellbeing into their culture.

Legacy: Planning with purpose

The "Legacy" element of the proposition encourages employees to think beyond the present and plan meaningfully for their loved ones. Whether it's creating a digital life archive or writing a letter of wishes, these tools help employees leave behind clarity, comfort, and care for their loved ones.

This is especially powerful in multi-generational workforces, where employees may be caring for ageing parents, supporting children, or managing complex family dynamics. Legacy planning isn't just about the future - it's about peace of mind today.

These services are not just add-ons - they're tools that encourage proactive planning, reduce stress, and foster a sense of security. In a time when financial anxiety is rising and legal literacy is low, offering these resources as part of a Group Life policy is a powerful way for employers to show they care.

Flex Forward: Personalising protection

Flexibility continues to be a key priority for clients and their employees, and Group Life Flexible Benefits remains a valuable part of our proposition. It enables individuals to tailor their cover during benefits windows, offering greater choice and control - all within a trusted, scalable framework. Our continued investment in this solution reflects our long-standing commitment to the market and our understanding of how personalised protection plays a vital role in supporting employee wellbeing.

A strategic shift in Employee Benefits

The Life & Legacy proposition is more than a product - it's a strategic response to the changing landscape of employee benefits. It aligns with broader wellbeing trends, supports ESG goals, and complements initiatives around mental health, financial literacy, and inclusive support.

For brokers and HR leaders, it offers a compelling story to take to clients: one of innovation, empathy, and impact. And for employees, it delivers real value - at moments that matter most.

Supporting people beyond the policy

As the boundaries between work and life continue to blur, benefits that support the whole person are no longer optional - they're essential. MetLife's Life & Legacy proposition redefines what life insurance can be: a source of strength, support, and stability for employees and their families.

It's time to move beyond the policy. To offer benefits that resonate. To support employees not just in death, but in life, loss, and legacy.



*Available to policies with fewer than 1,000 lives.