Broadstone expands Sovereign Risk Management's absence insurance offering

Tackle employee absence challenges

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Consultancy, Broadstone, has partnered with Sovereign Risk Management to embed the latter's insurance offering, which looks to tackle employee absence challenges, into the group's services.

The offering aims to help employers reduce costs and improve employee engagement and return-to-work outcomes. Included in the offering is absence insurance to help organisations manage the direct costs of sick pay, temporary cover and overtime, alongside preventive wellbeing initiatives designed to reduce the risk of absence becoming long term. Also included in the offering is "proactive" employee engagement through embedded wellbeing support, aiming to improve outcomes and retention. Broadstone said the solution is designed for the sectors most affected by high absence, combining ...

