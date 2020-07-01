mental health
Adam Saville: The meaning of life (insurance)
‘Without purpose, our industry lacks meaning’
Mental health underwriting: defining best practice
'If we need to know the detail, why not ask the applicant?'
DeadHappy 'suicide' advert banned
By Advertising Standards Agency
Less than a quarter of employees feel 'supported'
First of two Business of health 2020 reports
Almost 90% of UK workers suffer 'excessive' stress
Survey of 140 companies
COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Save the date!
Turning awareness into action
Helen Dick: Mental health matters
One in six report a common mental health problem each week
Mental health: How morbidity impacts mortality
'Quick pigeon-holing is not good enough'
Eight workplace wellbeing facts from This Can Happen
Empowering workplace mental health
Claire Ginnelly: Consulting employers about workplace mental health
'Ignoring mental health will prove costly for employers'
Almost half of young workers surveyed admit to suicidal thoughts
Revealed at This Can Happen
Quilter CEO opens up about his own mental health
At This Can Happen
How we can all deal with mental health better at work
'Turning it into a positive'
Almost 90% of Gen Z business owners 'practice mindfulness'
Compared to 6% of 55-64 years olds
Mel B added to This Can Happen agenda
On Monday 25 November
Five signs a workplace might be suffering from stress
On National Stress Awareness Day
Zoe Sinclair: Many companies have taken leaps but it's simply not enough
'Mental health first aid for line managers is only a start'
Eight ways to incorporate mindfulness into workplaces
‘Your conscious attention is a precious resource’
AXA PPP healthcare launches mental health app
Available to corporate clients
Harley Street to offer brain stimulation treatment
Via London clinics
SPOTLIGHT: Underwriting mental health issues
‘We need to investigate the root cause’
Research suggests students would 'value' protection
Due to mental health support
Pippa Andrews: Workplace wellbeing and the cost of success
Tips to finding balance
Debbie Kennedy: Banking bad - lessons from Down Under
Are we stepping up to the community standard?