Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres

Gynaecology and gastroenterology focus

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare provider, Bupa, has launched new Cancer Specialist Centres for gynaecology and gastroenterology.

The centres, which open at Cromwell Hospital and New Victoria Hospital in London, are a response to a rising demand for expert cancer care. The provider has pledges faster diagnostics through the centres, with treatment after diagnostics taking place within 31 days of first contact. The gynaecology specialist centre will offer triage within 24 hours of contacting Bupa with biopsy results for suspected cancer shared within seven working days. Mr Amer Raza, consultant gynaecologist, Cromwell Hospital, said: "By combining specialist diagnostics with advanced surgical options, includin...

