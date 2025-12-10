Vitality partners with Lloyds for health offering

Provider, Vitality, has partnered with Lloyds to launch a two-level health plan for customers with the aim of growing the market.
The plan, divided into an Essential plan and Plus plan, looks to provide access to GP, physiotherapy and mental health support, alongside diagnostic tests and scans. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will have access to the product online and in respective apps, with affordability being the key driver, according to Vitality. The NHS waiting list is also a driver for the product, according to Vitality one in three people in the UK have delayed or avoided a healthcare appointment in the past year due to long waiting times or lack of availability. Whilst the Autumn Budget...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.