Vitality partners with Lloyds for health offering

D2C health plan

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Vitality, has partnered with Lloyds to launch a two-level health plan for customers with the aim of growing the market.

The plan, divided into an Essential plan and Plus plan, looks to provide access to GP, physiotherapy and mental health support, alongside diagnostic tests and scans. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will have access to the product online and in respective apps, with affordability being the key driver, according to Vitality. The NHS waiting list is also a driver for the product, according to Vitality one in three people in the UK have delayed or avoided a healthcare appointment in the past year due to long waiting times or lack of availability. Whilst the Autumn Budget...

More on Individual PMI

