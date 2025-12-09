FCA to simplify insurance rules

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed it will simplify and modernise its rules around the UK insurance market.
The regulator aims to "support growth and innovation" by reducing regulatory requirements whilst keeping appropriate consumer protections in place. The simplifications include: Being able to appoint a lead firm to take on product manufacturer responsibilities The removal of the 12-month minimum frequency requirement in PROD 4 for product reviews Removal of rules requiring firms to notify the FCA if they are conducting employers' liability business Removal of the prescribed annual 15-hour continuing professional development (CPD) requirement for insurance The regulator has ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.