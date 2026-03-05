CMA launches market study into private dental services

The study aims to broadly examine if private dental services work well for consumers. It will examine preventative, clinically necessary and cosmetic dental treatment as part of its scope. The regulator said it was looking into the market due to the growing importance of oral health, with those unable to access NHS treatment representing a growing segment of consumers in private health. It stated that the combined dentistry market in the UK was valued at £12 billion, over £8bn of which was accounted for by private dentistry. Specifically, the CMA said that some consumers faced high...