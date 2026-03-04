Affordability top priority for protection: The Exeter

Adviser and client survey

clock • 2 min read

Insurer, The Exeter, has released a survey showing affordability is the key concern for advisers and clients when purchasing protection.

The survey analysed priorities across health insurance, income protection and life insurance. Advisers reported that product quality was the key aspect for health insurance, with 49% of members naming it as a top priority alongside 43% of advisers. This aspect also included value added services. This priority was follow by affordability (44%) and customer service (38%) for members, with advisers ranking competitive pricing (33%) and brand reputation (28%) as second and third priorities. Income protection saw affordability top the list of priorities for clients at 52%, with product ...

