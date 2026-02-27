New non-exec director for Holloway Friendly

Gunn brings 25 years' experience in insurance, according to the friendly society. He has experience in finance, risk and governance. With eight years' experience on boards, Gunn has held roles within audit; risk; investment committees; and driving transformation and growth. Previously, Gunn held the position of chief risk officer and chief financial officer at Exeter Friendly Society. Ben Pears, CEO, Holloway Friendly, said: "We're delighted to welcome John to our board. His extensive experience and strategic thinking will help guide us as we continue to grow and make a difference ...