Scottish Widows launches beneficiary nomination

Provider, Scottish Widows, has introduced beneficiary nomination to its product suite to speed up payments after bereavement.
The service is available on new personal single-own-life and life-with-critical-illness policies. Scottish Widows will allow customers to nominate up to five beneficiaries during application with no signatures or separate trust forms needed should the beneficiaries be in place before the policies go on risk. For applications with multiple eligible covers, advisers can choose different beneficiaries for products or apply the same nominations. Paul Jenkin, head of protection change, Scottish Widows, said: "Beneficiary nomination is a practical tool that helps advisers support clients...
