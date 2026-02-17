The National Cancer Plan: What does it mean for support services?

Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, discusses the National Cancer Plan and how the private market fits into the nation’s Cancer care strategy.
The NHS and Government finally delivered the National Cancer Plan this year. A plan full of promise, improved waiting times, alongside better use of genomics, AI and technology. Cancer is a growing area of alarm for employers and insurers - in terms of rising numbers, financial impact of workplace absence and growing mortality rates. Then there's the costs of insurance to consider. Cancer remains the top reason for claims across life, critical illness, income protection and PMI. With all that in mind, it was encouraging to see employers referenced in the plan. This indicates an increa...
