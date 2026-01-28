Employers to expand company-funded PMI schemes

The consultancy's second Employee Benefits Landscape Report found an overall drop in the percentage of employers providing PMI to 80% from 85% in 2023. However, Broadstone said some volatility in survey findings over time is expected due to the size of the market compared to pensions or group life. At the same time, those with definite plans to introduce PMI increased to 11% in 2025 from 9% in 2023. The percentage of businesses with no PMI plans on the horizon also dropped to 68% from 74%, which Broadstone said is likely driven by organisations recognising the importance of timely ...