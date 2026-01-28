Employers to expand company-funded PMI schemes

The number of employers considering increasing the level of company-funded private medical insurance (PM) offered to the workforce within the next three years increased to 20% in 2025 from 15% in 2023, according to Broadstone.
The consultancy's second Employee Benefits Landscape Report found an overall drop in the percentage of employers providing PMI to 80% from 85% in 2023. However, Broadstone said some volatility in survey findings over time is expected due to the size of the market compared to pensions or group life. At the same time, those with definite plans to introduce PMI increased to 11% in 2025 from 9% in 2023. The percentage of businesses with no PMI plans on the horizon also dropped to 68% from 74%, which Broadstone said is likely driven by organisations recognising the importance of timely ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.