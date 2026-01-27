Half of adults report chronic illness: NHS

Data provided by the NHS’ Health Survey for England report showed that 46% of adults aged 16 and over reported a chronic condition.
Of the nearly 18,000 adults surveyed, 26% reported chronic pain, in that they experienced pain most days or every day within the last three months. This was most prevalent in those aged 35 and above, 19% of adults aged 35-44 experienced chronic pain; rising to 28% in those aged 45-54; and peaking in those aged 55-64, which saw 36% report chronic pain. Of those adults that experienced chronic pain, 13% said that it interfered with their life or work activities. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "The findings in the survey come as little surprise as economi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.