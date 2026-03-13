EAPA publishes results of Health Assured investigation

Aspects of actions not meeting ethical standards

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA UK) has published the outcome of its investigation into employee assistance programme (EAP) provider, Health Assured.

The investigation was prompted by a BBC report published in July 2024, which found that the mental health service allowed corporate clients to listen in on confidential helpline calls without the caller's permission or knowledge. The fallout from the report saw Health Assured's counselling service accreditation temporarily suspended by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). EAPA UK gave a statement on the outcome of its investigation at its Annual General Meeting. Whilst it did not name the provider, it did state that its investigation was "prompted by a BBC...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

What would targeted support look like for protection?

A wake-up call: Cancer prevalence and protection

More on Employee Benefits

EAPA publishes results of Health Assured investigation
Employee Benefits

EAPA publishes results of Health Assured investigation

Aspects of actions not meeting ethical standards

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 March 2026 • 2 min read
Phil Parkinson named Mercer UK CEO
Employee Benefits

Phil Parkinson named Mercer UK CEO

Parkinson to take up role in the coming weeks

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 March 2026 • 1 min read
13% of UK workers have access to private healthcare
Employee Benefits

13% of UK workers have access to private healthcare

Half of those desiring benefit

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 March 2026 • 2 min read