EAPA publishes results of Health Assured investigation

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA UK) has published the outcome of its investigation into employee assistance programme (EAP) provider, Health Assured.
The investigation was prompted by a BBC report published in July 2024, which found that the mental health service allowed corporate clients to listen in on confidential helpline calls without the caller's permission or knowledge. The fallout from the report saw Health Assured's counselling service accreditation temporarily suspended by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). EAPA UK gave a statement on the outcome of its investigation at its Annual General Meeting. Whilst it did not name the provider, it did state that its investigation was "prompted by a BBC...
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