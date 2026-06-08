BHSF updates wellbeing offering

Provider, BHSF, has partnered with Spectrum.Life to offer the platform’s mental health and wellness support to employees at no extra cost.
The partnership replaces its previous wellness offerings, with Spectrum.Life's employee assistance programme offering BHSF employees with access to 24/7 mental health support via a freephone helpline, live chat, WhatsApp and SMS support, and structured clinical counselling. It will also offer specialist pathways for employees living with more complex mental health difficulties, BHSF said, and virtual primary care. The virtual primary care offering includes access to GPs and advanced nurse practitioners for clinical consultations, without needing to wait for a face-to-face appointment....
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