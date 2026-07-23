Take-up rates of customer vulnerability assessments at 65% during onboarding

The support service provider has shared data from its platform, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), between 2023-2025. It found a take-up rate of 60% when assessments were undertaken at the review stage, while firms that relied on standalone requests for information – with separate to normal customer engagement – saw completion rates down to 3%. Where firms embedded customer vulnerability assessments within an existing engagement process during the onboarding and review, take-up rates often reportedly reached 100%. According to the support services provider, there are multiple ...