The COVER Review: Claims, regulation and professional skills

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 13 July 2026. The top stories this week are: Misrepresentation and non-disclosure top reasons for denied claims: LV= Regulators launch consultation for UK captive insurance Mutuals call on government removal of P11D for workplace cash plans Omni Protect first to offer Beagle Street intermediary proposition Professional Skills: Protection discipline in uncertain times