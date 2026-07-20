The COVER Review: Claims, regulation and professional skills

The COVER Review dives into provider claims, regulation and professional skills in this episode of The COVER Review.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 13 July 2026. The top stories this week are: Misrepresentation and non-disclosure top reasons for denied claims: LV= Regulators launch consultation for UK captive insurance Mutuals call on government removal of P11D for workplace cash plans Omni Protect first to offer Beagle Street intermediary proposition Professional Skills: Protection discipline in uncertain times
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.