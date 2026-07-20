The COVER Review: Claims, regulation and professional skills

Week commencing 13 July 2026

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review dives into provider claims, regulation and professional skills in this episode of The COVER Review.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 13 July 2026. The top stories this week are: Misrepresentation and non-disclosure top reasons for denied claims: LV= Regulators launch consultation for UK captive insurance Mutuals call on government removal of P11D for workplace cash plans Omni Protect first to offer Beagle Street intermediary proposition Professional Skills: Protection discipline in uncertain times

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