COVER Classroom

Advising protection and health products can be a complex and time-consuming process for any intermediary. For those advising mortgages, wealth or any financial service, protection and health products are often a daunting addition to an already in-depth conversation.

But protection and health are the bedrock of financial wellbeing.

Learning about the importance of protection products, the practicalities of guiding a client through underwriting, the products available in the market and how it fits into the broader financial picture is critical for creating good customer outcomes.

That’s’ why COVER launched its CPD learning platform, COVER Classroom. Each month we will provide an hour of structured CPD content aimed at upskilling advisers.

Hear from our editorial team as well as experienced leaders in the protection space. Each CPD piece will provide practical insights for those old and new to advising protection and health products.