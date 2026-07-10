According to The Exeter's Consumer Health and Finance Tracker, those aged between 25-34 save an average of £447 in savings per month, this is around £2,500 more each year than people aged 45 and over.

However, 21% of young adults said they feel "substantially" less financially secure than they did a year ago.

Around 24% of 25-34-year-olds said that their mental health has been negatively affected by their personal finances in the last six months, compared to 7% of over-55s and a national average of 15%.

One quarter (27%) of young adults have taken extended time off work due to mental health or illness over the same period, representing the most of any age group and above the national average of 18%.

Of those in this age group that accessed private care in the past six months, 17% did so to access mental health support, which is the highest of any age group.

Jack Southcott, head of protection proposition, The Exeter, said: "The data presents a picture of a generation that is actively saving but is also carrying a level of financial anxiety that's showing up in their health and their time at work.

"Saving more is not providing the security this age group is looking for and, when that concern starts to affect mental health, the financial consequences can quickly stack up."

The research found that young adults were more likely to rely on savings than Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) compared to older groups when they took time off.

Savings were the primary source of income when young adults took time off (29%), while 13% relied on SSP, compared to 31% of over-55s who replied on SSP when taking extended time off.

The Exeter said this likely reflects lower eligibility among younger workers, who are more likely to be in part-time roles, zero-hours contracts or other forms of employment that limit access to SSP.

Meanwhile, adults aged between 45-54 reported lower levels of financial anxiety despite saving less. Around 26% did not save anything each month, with 14% reporting that their finances are affecting their mental health and 15% saying they have taken extended time off work.

Southcott said: "It is encouraging to see that younger generations are thinking more on their long-term finances, but we need to ensure they are supported in a way that can ease anxiety and not add to it.

"Advisers have a real opportunity to engage with younger workers to address these concerns. If the sector were to continue to focus on the traditional audiences, we risk missing a whole generation whose needs look very different but are just as important."