Mutuals call for UK government support to close the protection gap

Trade body, the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), has called on the UK government and regulators to implement reforms to double the size of the mutual sector, boost financial resilience and improve financial outcomes.
The AFM said mutuals can help to address three resilience gaps in the UK economy: the protection gap, the healthcare gap and the savings gap. Its strategy aims to highlight the ability of mutuals to reach groups "often overlooked by mainstream financial services firms and providers". Its strategy, called Closing the Gaps: Building Financial Resilience, outlined how government and regulators can "unlock the full potential of mutuals", it said mutuals are "well placed" to help support three key national priorities. These priorities include helping individuals and families deal with fina...
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