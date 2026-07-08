Probate fee to rise by 75% from mid-July 2026

Broader client conversations on estate planning encouraged

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The Ministry of Justice is set to increase the probate application fee by 75% to £526 from £300 on 13 July 2026, with protection experts warning that the industry needs to push trusts and beneficiary nominations up the agenda for clients.

A probate application fee is required to be paid on an estate worth more than £5,000; compared to May 2024, the fees have nearly doubled from £273. The government said the increase accounts for rising inflation and an investment in delivering an "efficient and modern" service. The rise aims to strengthen cost recovery; improve consistency in how and where fees are charged; and maintain fair access to justice for all. Meg Kirby, founder, LegaCare, told COVER this is a reminder that effective estate planning is about more than writing a will. Whilst the additional cost may be "relati...

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