L&G adds manager toolkit to cancer support services

Tailored guidance and best practice

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Provider, L&G, in partnership with virtual cancer clinic, Perci Health, has introduced a HR and line manager toolkit to its cancer awareness and nurse support services, which is available with all its group protection products.

The toolkit offers HR and line managers with guidance that is tailored to specific employee situations, such as supporting an employee either going through a cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery themselves or if they are caring for someone who is. Included is direct access to expert and tailored guidance, alongside best practice and training for both HR and line managers. The resource is available through the employer toolkit page of L&G's dedicated group protection website for employers. Vanessa Sallows, claims and clinical development director, Group Protection, L&G, said: "I...

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